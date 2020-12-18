EDMONTON -- The International Ice Hockey Federation announced Friday that eight German players and two members of Team Sweden's staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

The IIHF says the 10 positives were among over 2,000 tests performed on all players, staff and game officials.

"Early indications show protocols working, tournament remains on schedule," reads a release from the IIHF.

"The Event Medical Team and Executive Committee will ensure that the affected individuals get the care they require. Our number one priority is the health of the individuals and to ensure that we isolate these cases to keep the entire community and event safe," reads a statement from the event executive committee.

Team Germany will quarantine until Dec. 24 and are scheduled to play Finland the next day and Team Canada two days later. The Germans have had to replace three players, including NHL first round draft pick Lukas Reichel, due to COVID-19.

It's unclear if the players will be able to rejoin the team following the quarantine. Prior to the tournament, players with positive tests were ruled out of the competition.

Team Sweden will remain in quarantine until Dec. 21, but players and staff who have already tested positive for COVID-19 are exempt. The Swedes have already had to replace four players, the team's head coach and a team manager due to coronavirus precautions.

The IIHF is not releasing the identities of the affected players and staff, citing privacy concerns.

Given the quarantines, the tournament's pre-competition schedule is being reviewed.

Sweden was to play exhibition games against Canada on Dec. 21 and Switzerland on Dec. 22.

Germany was slated to play exhibition games against Austria on Dec. 21 and the Czech Republic on Dec. 23.

The IIHF says a revised exhibition game schedule will be released "within the coming days."