EDMONTON -- Three people are facing charges after police seized more than $80,000 in drugs and cash after a three-month investigation.

The investigation started in October 2020 into the suspected drug dealings of a 36-year-old Edmonton man.

On Jan. 8, members of the Edmonton Police Service and the RCMP Emergency Response Team executed search warrants at two homes, one in Pinnacle Ridge Estates in Sturgeon County, and the other in Sherwood Park.

A man and two women were arrested, and police found a variety of drugs, weapons, ammunition, identity documents and cash, including:

102.4 grams fentanyl (approximate street value of $25,000)

189.9 grams of methamphetamine (approximate street value of $15,200)

2 L of GHB (approximate street value of $2,000)

3.6 grams of cocaine hydrochloride (approximate street value of $300)

A large variety of drug paraphernalia and items consistent with the production of controlled substances

A loaded 12-gauge shotgun

Two rounds of .40 caliber ammunition

One spent .40 caliber casing

19 rounds of .30-06 ammunition

38 rounds of .308 ammunition

Two sets of soft body armour

Numerous counterfeit and fraudulent identity documents, including fake firearms licenses

Numerous pieces of equipment used for the manufacturing of fraudulent identity documents

Approximately $39,000 in cash

Landon Borkowski, 36, Carley Rycroft, 27, and Ashley Sherwin, 40, are facing over 35 combined criminal charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, production of a controlled substance, proceeds of crime over $5,000, possession of identity documents, possess body armour without valid permit and possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to an order.

Borkowski has also been charged under the child and family enhancement act and the drug endangered children act because drugs and guns were in the presence of a child.