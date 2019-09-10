

CTV News Edmonton





Three people are facing charges after two separate drug trafficking investigations led to the seizure of $810,000 in drugs and guns in Edmonton.

On Aug. 25, police executed a search warrant in the McConachie area of Edmonton and arrested Christopher Harnett, 30.

The following items were seized by officers:

Drugs

1.892 grams of fentanyl (previously BTB heroin) – Street value of $189,000

1,000 grams of cocaine – Street value of $70,000

183 grams fentanyl – Street value of $36,600

1,561 grams marijuana – Street value of $15,600

5ML’s of GHB – Street value of $5

14 Kg of phenacetin – Street value of $56,000

The approximate value of drugs seized was $367,200.

Firearms

40 calibre handgun

A loaded magazine in the gun (chamber empty)

Currency

$11,139.40 Canadian Currency

Hartnett has been charged with:

Breach of Recognizance (x5)

Possession for the purpose of Trafficking (x5)

Proceeds of Crime over $5,000

Firearms charges (x3)

On Aug. 30, Jesse Hughes, 29, and Kaitlyn Byers, 21, of Edmonton were arrested after a warrant execution in the Blackmud area of southwest Edmonton and seized the following:

Drugs

3.4 kilograms of methamphetamine – Street value of $342,000

348.2 grams of brown fentanyl – Street value of $52,230

51.9 grams of pink fentanyl – Street value of $7,785

332.8 grams of soft cocaine – Street value of $33,280

1.8 kg of Phenacetin – Street value of $7,200

Various drug trafficking paraphernalia (scales, cell phones, packaging, elastic bands, heat sealer, money counter)

The approximate value of drugs and cutting agent seized was $443,000.

Firearms

A model XT-22 rifle

A Winchester Model 1894 rifle

A FLLI PIETTA 22 calibre rifle with a cut barrel

A 303 calibre rifle with a cut barrel

A Uzkon AS46 shotgun, with a magazine, and eight rounds of ammunition inside

A MODJ-15 rifle .223 calibre rifle with an unattached silencer and two empty magazines

A Ruger Mark 4 handgun

Machete, bow and arrow and hatchet

Two sets of body armour

Various rounds of assorted ammunition

Currency

$6,820 Canadian Currency

As a result, Hughes is facing the following charges:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (x3)

Proceeds of crime over $5,000

Breaching a firearms prohibition

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition readily available

Unsafe storage of firearms (x7)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (x5)

Knowingly possess a prohibited/restricted weapon

Byers has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (x3)

Proceeds of crime over $5,000

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition readily available

Unsafe storage of firearms (x7)

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon (x7)

Police say Byers and Hughes are a couple.

“EPS Chief Dale McFee has made it very clear that we will be relentless on organized crime. It is a critical for our police service to disrupt the flow of dangerous drugs, such as methamphetamine and fentanyl, into our communities,” said Acting Insp. Pierre Blais, of the EPS Organized Crime Branch in a written release.

“These drugs are insidious and bring with them a plethora of other societal issues, including increased weapons and violent crime. While these two investigations and subsequent arrests certainly highlight the excellent work of our investigators, they also underscore the increasing importance of our relationship with the public.”

Anyone with information about drug trafficking in their community is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.