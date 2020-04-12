EDMONTON -- The province of Alberta confirmed 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Easter Sunday, and four more deaths.

Two of the deaths were at the McKenzie Towne Long Term Care centre in Calgary, and two were at the Manoir Du Lac in McLennan bringing the total number of deaths at that facility to four.

With Sunday’s numbers, a total of 30 people have died in the Calgary zone, seven people have died in the Edmonton zone, six people have died in the north zone, and one person has died in the central zone.

The cases break down across the province as follows:

1,046 cases in the Calgary zone

395 cases in the Edmonton zone

103 cases in the North zone

72 cases in the Central zone

31 cases in the South zone

Four cases in zones yet to be confirmed

There are currently 44 people in hospital, 14 of whom are in the ICU.

There have now been 44 deaths in Alberta resulting from the virus.

So far 823 people have recovered.

The province completed 2,038 in the last 24 hours.