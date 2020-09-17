EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Public School Board reported five new cases of COVID-19 at its schools on Thursday.

One person at John D. Bracco School tested positive on Wednesday. Two staff members and 25 students in a Grade 8 class are now isolating at home for 14 days and monitoring for symptoms.

Another person at Vimy Ridge School also tested positive on Wednesday. One staff member and 16 Grade 9 students are isolating at home and monitoring for symptoms. Because another case was found at the school earlier this week, it is being classified as an outbreak.

An additional case was also detected at Centre High, but according to the school board, no additional people from the school need to isolate. An outbreak was declared at Centre High earlier this week.

Also on Wednesday, two people at McNally School tested positive. Four staff members and 55 Grade 12 students are now isolating at home for 14 days and monitoring for symptoms. This is also classified as an outbreak.

Edmonton Catholic Schools also reported four additional cases on Thursday.

On Wednesday one person from St. Cecilia School, St. Oscar Romero, Cardinal Collins Mill Woods and the LINC Program One World Centre tested positive.

The board says as of Wednesday there were 14 Catholic schools or sites that had reported cases.

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw confirmed on Thursday that there have been 64 cases at 48 schools across Alberta while infectious and 10 outbreaks. So far there is no evidence of transmission within schools.

Anyone who requires additional information or support from Alberta Health Services should call 811.