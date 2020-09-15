Advertisement
These are the schools that have had COVID-19 cases in the Edmonton area
An empty teacher's desk is seen at the front of a empty classroom at in 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
EDMONTON -- CTV News Edmonton is tracking and updating the schools that have had cases of COVID-19 in the Edmonton area.
Alberta schools began welcoming students back at the end of August 2020, more than five months after they were sent home at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said cases of COVID-19 in schools are inevitable and introduced public health measures to help ensure a safe return to classrooms.
Staff and students are screened daily for COVID-19 symptoms, cleaning has been increased and people are maintaining physical distancing in shared spaces. Masks are mandatory for all students in Grades 4 to 12 and encouraged for younger students.
When a case is confirmed within a school, parents will be notified and may be asked to keep their child at home.
If there are two or more cases at a school within a 14-day period, the province will declare an outbreak. To meet this criteria, the people must have caught or transmitted the virus in the school rather than in the community.
Families are asked to monitor for symptoms daily before going to school. Anyone experiencing symptoms is asked to call 811 and stay home until they can get a negative COVID-19 test.
The province announced an interactive map of COVID-19 outbreaks in Alberta schools on Sept. 9.
Here are the Edmonton-area schools that have had COVID-19 cases this school year:
- A third case of COVID-19 was identified at Ross Sheppard School on Sept. 14. EPSB officials told CTV News Edmonton the third case was not connected to the previous two cases on that campus, nor was it contracted at the school.
- Parkland School Division confirmed a case at Brookwood School on Sept. 14.
- Two public schools in northeast Edmonton each had a confirmed case of COVID-19 on Sept. 14. Twenty-four Grade 7 students and four staff at Highlands School plus 22 Grade 4 and 5 students and two staff at Ivor Dent School have been asked to get tested.
- Ross Sheppard High School declared at outbreak on Sept. 13 after a second case was confirmed on Sept. 12. AHS confirmed that both people attended the school while infectious and advised the school to ask 53 Grade 10 students and two staff members to be tested and isolate for 14 days.
- Edmonton's public school board said they were monitoring positive cases at Westmount School, Parkview School, Centre High and Vimy Ridge on Sept. 14. Each school had one positive case and had sent some students and staff members home to isolate.
- On Sept. 14, Edmonton Catholic Schools said nine schools were dealing with cases and 62 people were isolating. The impacted schools now include St. Edmund, Holy Trinity, St. Justin, St. Catherine and St. Joseph.
- A second case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the daycare attached to Leo Nickerson Elementary School in St. Albert on Sept. 11. SIGIS Child Care Society said in a letter that the province classified it as an outbreak.
- Sherwood Park's Glen Allan Elementary had a case confirmed on Sept. 9.
- Archbishop O'Leary High School confirmed a student case on Sept. 8.
- Nearly 100 Grade 10 students at Ross Sheppard High School were told to self-isolate on Sept. 8 after someone at the school testing positive. School officials did not say if the person was a student or a staff member.
- Parents at Leo Nickerson Elementary School in St. Albert were informed of a case within the SIGIS Daycare attached to the school on Sept. 6. The school board said approximately 18 students and five staff members were affected and would be required to quarantine for 10 days or until they get a negative COVID-19 test result.
- A staff member with Archbishop MacDonald High School tested positive and informed Edmonton Catholic Schools on Sept. 5. Any staff or students who may have been in contact with the person were contacted by AHS.
- Edmonton Catholic Schools confirmed a student case at Louis St. Laurent Junior/Senior High School on Sept. 4.
- On Sept. 2, the Centre-Nord School Board confirmed a person at École Sainte-Jeanne-d´Arc in Edmonton had contracted coronavirus.