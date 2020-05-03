EDMONTON -- Alberta confirmed 96 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and one more death.

The total number of deaths in the province is now 95, with 62 in the Calgary zone, 15 in the north zone, 12 in the Edmonton zone, five in the south zone, and one in the central zone.

There are currently 3,053 active cases in the province, and 2,713 recovered cases.

Ninety people are currently in hospital, and 19 of them are in the intensive care unit.

A total of 161,245 tests have been performed in Alberta, 3,728 of those tests were completed in the last 24 hours.

The province is asking residents to download the ABTraceTogether app to help track the virus in Alberta.