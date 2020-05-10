EDMONTON -- Alberta confirmed that 96 new cases of COVID-19 had been reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 1,747.

Another person has also died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 117.

Presently, there are 634 active cases of COVID-19 in continuing care facilities across the province. There have been a total of 722 so far. There have been 84 deaths in these facilities.

There are also 58 active cases among workers at the Cargill meat processing plant in High River, and 893 people have recovered.

At the JBS Foods Canada plant in Brooks, there are 82 active cases and 520 people have recovered.

There are 17 active cases at Harmony Beef, where 21 people have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 4,186 tests were performed.

A total of 4,389 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.