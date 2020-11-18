EDMONTON -- A Christmas-themed bar will be popping up in Edmonton this holiday season, with an over-the-top experience sure to jingle your bells.

The Miracle Cocktail Bar will open at CRAFT Beer Market downtown on Nov. 25.

It will feature "delightfully-tacky" décor and a curated list of festive cocktails, including Jingle Balls Nog, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r! and Bad Santa.

It will take thousands of decorations to transform the 6,000-square foot space.

“This isn’t a sprinkling of a few Christmas decorations,” CRAFT Beer Market VP of Marketing Tyler Rygus said in a written release. “This is thousands of feet of lights, hundreds of decorations and bulbs, and a whole lot of Christmas spirit.”

CRAFT Beer Market's 6,000-square foot downtown location will be transformed into a Christmas cocktail bar on Nov. 25 (Source: Facebook/CRAFT Beer Market)

CRAFT has locations across Canada but this is the only location to host this festive event. The Miracle Pop-Up Bar first launched in New York in 2014.

Reservations are recommended as capacity will be limited due to COVID-19 safety measures.

Miracle will open at 4 p.m. daily until Dec. 31.