A 6K-square foot pop-up cocktail bar wants to get you in the Christmas spirit
The Miracle Cocktail Bar at Craft Beer Market will feature "delightfully-tacky" Christmas décor and a curated list of festive cocktails.
EDMONTON -- A Christmas-themed bar will be popping up in Edmonton this holiday season, with an over-the-top experience sure to jingle your bells.
The Miracle Cocktail Bar will open at CRAFT Beer Market downtown on Nov. 25.
It will feature "delightfully-tacky" décor and a curated list of festive cocktails, including Jingle Balls Nog, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r! and Bad Santa.
It will take thousands of decorations to transform the 6,000-square foot space.
“This isn’t a sprinkling of a few Christmas decorations,” CRAFT Beer Market VP of Marketing Tyler Rygus said in a written release. “This is thousands of feet of lights, hundreds of decorations and bulbs, and a whole lot of Christmas spirit.”
CRAFT Beer Market's 6,000-square foot downtown location will be transformed into a Christmas cocktail bar on Nov. 25 (Source: Facebook/CRAFT Beer Market)
CRAFT has locations across Canada but this is the only location to host this festive event. The Miracle Pop-Up Bar first launched in New York in 2014.
Reservations are recommended as capacity will be limited due to COVID-19 safety measures.
Miracle will open at 4 p.m. daily until Dec. 31.