EDMONTON -- Even with face masks and physical distancing, it is possible to get some face time with jolly old Saint Nick this Christmas.

Here are some ways to visit Santa Claus in the Edmonton area:

Southgate Centre is offering outdoor visits and photos beginning Nov. 14 through Christmas Eve. Reservations are required for the contactless and physically distant visits.

Londonderry Mall will take photos indoors, with guests seated six feet away from Santa. Appointments must be booked in advance and masks are required before and after the photos are taken. Santa arrives on Nov. 15.

Santa will arrive at West Edmonton Mall on Nov. 14. He will stay in his chalet for the photos, with guests sitting in his sleigh. Visits must be booked online.

Kingsway Mall will offer indoor photos with Santa beginning Nov. 20. There is also a storytime event with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Nov. 27 and three nights where pets are welcome.

St. Albert Centre is connecting virtually with its North Pole Hotline. Families can book their video call online and download a recording to keep. The hotline is available beginning Nov. 13.

The Friends of the Northern Alberta International Children’s Festival are holding a raffle to support the festival. Participants could win a personal socially-distanced visit or a zoom call with Santa. Tickets are on sale until Dec. 9.

Santa will also return to the City of St. Albert, taking photos outdoors on the pedestrian bridge over St. Albert Trail on Nov. 14, Dec. 17 and Dec. 24.

For those who would rather stay home, there’s a video option available. Video Call to Santa offers a live 10-minute video call or a pre-recorded message. A portion of the money raised will benefit Canada’s children’s hospital foundations.