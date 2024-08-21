'A community effort': Epcor pairs with Boyle Street on fundraising campaign for King Thunderbird Centre

Epcor has partnered with Boyle Street Community Services to help fundraise for the social agency's new home base.

Until mid-October, Epcor will match every dollar donated to the Build with Boyle Legacy Campaign, up to a total of $250,000.

The campaign is an extension of ongoing fundraising efforts for Boyle Street's new 75,000-square-foot facility okimaw peyesew kamik (the King Thunderbird Centre) near 100 Street and 107A Avenue.

"Epcor has partnered with Boyle Street Community Services for the last decade, because we see what an important difference they make in the community and the help they provide to Edmontonians in need," said John Elford, Epcor president and CEO.

The facility has been under construction since 2023 and is set to open in 2025. When open, it will offer services for Indigenous culture, mental health, addiction, health care and housing.

"Communities are stronger when we look out for one another. Ending homelessness and poverty isn’t something one municipality, non-profit organization, business, or individual can do on their own. It requires a community effort," said Jordan Reiniger, Boyle Street executive director.

This year, the City of Edmonton declared a housing and homelessness emergency as the number of people living unhoused reached an estimated 3,100.

In May, the federal government said it would contribute $21 million to the centre, through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings campaign.

At the time, Boyle Street had raised more than $24 million for the project.