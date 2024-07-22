A historic Edmonton heat wave

The past week has been the hottest stretch of weather on record for the City of Edmonton.

Monday became the seventh consecutive day with a temperature above 30 C, tying the record mark set in 2021. In fact, both those seven-day streaks had every day above 31 degrees.

Only two other years have had five or more consecutive days above 30 C.

But wait, it gets even more historic.

This summer is now tied with 2021 for the most 34 C days. We've had a record number of 33 C days this year and we're just one day behind 2021 for the most 32 C days.

Monday, July 22, did not set a daily record high, but July has had seven record highs (to go with several record warmest lows).

We've had two three-day stretches of record heat, and July 10's high of 36.2 C is tied for the fourth-hottest day ever in Edmonton history.

It hasn't just been hot, it's been incredibly dry this July. Up to July 22, just 17 milimetres of rain has fallen on Edmonton.

That's well below the average of 83 milimetres and on pace for the driest July since 2021.