EDMONTON -- A group of vehicle enthusiasts came together Sunday to raise money for a local boy fighting pediatric cancer.

Ten-year-old Ryken was first diagnosed with leukemia when he was four. His cancer has returned and his family has been fundraising to help him check off things on his adventure wish list.

Overdrive Motor Enthusiasts put on the Sunday event with Ultra Car Wash, donating some of the proceeds from the "Cars for Ryken" event to his family.

The group also organized a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction, hoping to raise more than $10,000.

"He's a phenomenal little boy," organizer Mercedes DeJesus said. "We're just here to give him a good final goodbye."

More than 200 cars were on display for the event.

Before Sunday's fundraiser, the GoFundMe for Ryken's Adventure Wish List was over $11,000.