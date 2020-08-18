EDMONTON -- Fifteen confirmed COVID-19 cases have been linked to in-person church services at the Bible Pentecostal Church in north Edmonton, according to Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

“It is a stark reminder that coming together in large gatherings risks sharing more than fellowship, it risks sharing the COVID-19 virus,” said Hinshaw.

In her daily update, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health echoed AHS in asking anyone who attended services at the church, or was in close contact with someone who did attend, between July 26 and Aug. 12 to get tested for COVID-19.

“We must all continue to follow public health advice if we are going to continue to flatten the curve and protect or friends, families, neighbours, and communities.”

On Monday, a sign on the Bible Pentecostal Church said services would be resuming on Aug. 26.

Hinshaw cautioned Albertans against stigmatizing those who have tested positive or those who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive.

“We do not want to discourage people from being tested,” said Hinshaw. “Instead we need to take this as a reminder that all of us need to follow all measures tenaciously, even if we are tired of washing our hands, wearing a mask, and not being able to hug the people we care about.”

Alberta reported 89 new cases and one additional death Tuesday.