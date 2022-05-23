A tale of two playoffs: Edmonton Oil Kings and Oilers compete for wins under one roof

As the city rallies behind the Edmonton Oilers taking the lead in the Battle of Alberta playoff edition, other playoff games are also being played at Rogers Place.

The Edmonton Oil Kings are competing in round three of the Western Hockey League playoffs in a tied series with the Winnipeg ICE, the league's second-best team in the regular season.

Edmonton took the series lead in the first game with a 5-4 overtime win last Friday. In a defensive second game, the Oil Kings managed to hold a 1-1 tied game until the third period on Saturday night, when the ICE scored four goals to secure the win.

For Ethan Peters, an Oil Kings defenceman, it is a dream come true not only to be vying for the top spot in the WHL but also to do it simultaneously and in the same building as his favourite NHL team is making their playoff run.

"It's breathtaking, honestly," Peters said. "To watch them go at their thing and do their thing while we're doing our thing in the playoffs it's really exciting."

"That doesn't happen a lot, you know," added Dylan Guenther, Oil Kings right wing. "Not a lot of CHL teams play in the same arena that the NHL team does."

"It's cool when we sometimes bump into them," Guenther said, adding the teams exchange words of support.

Brad Lauer, head coach, told CTV News Edmonton that after two years of abbreviated pandemic seasons and no playoff opportunities, the squad had a goal of making it to the end this year.

"We've had a good year," Lauer said. "Our guys did a good job in the regular season to accomplish that goal.

"Winnipeg is a good team. They're number two in the country. We're number three in the country. It's good hockey. It's a lot of fun."

The team is focused on getting a win in front of their home crowd and taking the series lead once again.

"It's great times for the city of Edmonton, and its great times for the Edmonton Oilers and the Oil Kings," Lauer added.

"It almost adds to the city to just have two different teams going at the same time," Peters said. "I think it's pretty cool and a really special moment for the city."

Game 3 of the tied series takes place Monday night 7 p.m. at Rogers Place.

