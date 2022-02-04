'A whole new person': Alberta-made clinical trial leaves patient cancer-free

Donato Bernardo was declared cancer free in spring 2021. (Alberta Cancer Foundation) Donato Bernardo was declared cancer free in spring 2021. (Alberta Cancer Foundation)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island