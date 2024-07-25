EDMONTON
    • Accused Edmonton City Hall shooter pleads not guilty, opts for jury trial

    A man fired shots and threw a Molotov cocktail inside Edmonton City Hall in January 2024. (Supplied) A man fired shots and threw a Molotov cocktail inside Edmonton City Hall in January 2024. (Supplied)
    The man accused in a shooting at Edmonton City Hall in January has pleaded not guilty.

    Bezhani Sarvar is charged with two terrorism offences, in addition to nine provincial charges in connection with the incident.

    On Jan. 23, a gun was fired several times in the building, and a Molotov cocktail was thrown from the second floor, causing a small fire.

    No one was injured.

    On Thursday, an agent for Sarvar's lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

    Sarvar has elected to be tried by a jury in the Court of King's Bench.

    The case will be back in court on Aug. 1 to set a date for a preliminary hearing.

    Sarvar has been in custody since the shooting.

