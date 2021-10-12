Ada Boulevard reopens but some Edmontonians express safety concerns

EDMONTON -

An east-end commuter bridge in Edmonton has reopened after getting a much needed facelift over the summer.

The bridge at Ada Boulevard over Wayne Gretzky Drive received a fresh coat of paint, new asphalt, deck joints, bridge railing and a wider shared-use bike path for both pedestrians and cyclists.

But since its reopening on the first weekend of October, some Edmontonians say the new railing is a safety hazard.

“I walk this bridge pretty much every day,” Laura Sydora, an Edmonton resident, said. “I tend to walk on the other side just because I’m a bit concerned about the drop down.”

The City of Edmonton is advising pedestrians and cyclists to use the path on the north side of the bridge where the railing has been upgraded for “everyone’s safety.”

“The south side of the bridge is designed for vehicle use only,” Kristi Bland, a city communications advisor, said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton. “The previous railing was replaced with a concrete barrier that is designed specifically for the safety of vehicles.”

“I would probably ride on the other side of the road to be honest,” Sydora explained. “So I guess even that indicates that I’m unconsciously a bit concerned about the height of the wall.”

I feel like this vid doesn't quite show it, but the wall on the new Ada Blvd bridge is not right. @CityofEdmonton was there a miscalculation in the design or construction stage? It's only a matter of time before something terrible happens here. pic.twitter.com/8Hpsp6GMpj — 🎂 🚧 Jeff Nightghoul (@dirklancer) October 11, 2021

Bland said the city is looking at adding more signage to the area to ensure public safety.

“I actually think I preferred it the way it was before,” Sydora told CTV News.

“I mean, there was a railing there and there was still spaces and gaps where you could see between to the views so I don’t think a higher wall is going to necessarily obstruct the view anymore than it’s already obstructed.”

In addition to more signage, Bland said the city is looking into improving safety measures along the concrete barrier.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Carlyle Fiset