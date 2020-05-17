Adidas commemorates Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope anniversary with new collection
Published Sunday, May 17, 2020 9:32PM MDT
In this undated photo, Terry Fox is pictured during his run across Canada to raise money for cancer research. (The Canadian Press)
EDMONTON -- Athletic wear manufacturer Adidas is honouring the 40th anniversary of Terry Fox’s journey by releasing a commemorative collection.
The collection includes a pair of sneakers similar to the ones Fox wore during his Marathon of Hope.
Items go on sale on May 20 at 8 a.m. MDT.
Adidas says 100 per cent of the proceeds will go to the Terry Fox Foundation to support cancer research.