EDMONTON -- Athletic wear manufacturer Adidas is honouring the 40th anniversary of Terry Fox’s journey by releasing a commemorative collection.

The collection includes a pair of sneakers similar to the ones Fox wore during his Marathon of Hope.

Uniting a nation through the power of hope.



On May 20th, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope, we will be releasing a commemorative collection dedicated to Terry and his remarkable journey.



Learn more at https://t.co/toTJTAORwb.#ThanksTerry pic.twitter.com/eijvo4HrUN — adidas Canada (at ��) (@adidasCA) May 15, 2020

Items go on sale on May 20 at 8 a.m. MDT.

Adidas says 100 per cent of the proceeds will go to the Terry Fox Foundation to support cancer research.