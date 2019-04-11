

CTV Edmonton





Two days in, advance polling in the 2019 Alberta election has already surpassed the advance polling numbers set in 2015.

On Wednesday, approximately 136,000 Albertans cast a ballot, up from 50,000 on the second day of advance polling in 2015.

In total, approximately 276,000 people have voted in the advance polls after two days, up from 235,000 who vote over four days in 2015, which was a record setting year for advance polling.

This is the first year that voters have been allowed to cast a ballot outside of their electoral district in the advance polls. Elections Alberta says 83,000 of the 276,000 Albertans who have voted took advantage of the “vote anywhere” option.

Advance polling runs until Saturday. Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.