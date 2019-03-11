Albertans will be able to vote from any advance polling station in the province during the next election, although the new process could mean a longer wait for contest results.

The last election was historic in more ways than one: an NDP government was elected for the first time in provincial history, in a race that drew out 57 per cent of voters.

The turnout was the highest Alberta had seen since 1979, when 58 per cent of the electorate participated. Historically, the province’s best and worst voter turnout was 82 per cent and 41 per cent in 1935 and 2008, respectively.

Elections Alberta has noticed a steady change over the decades: “Over the past few elections, as well as by-elections, we're noticing more turnout at the advance polls themselves,” said Pamela Renwick, director of operations and communications.

It is embracing their popularity this year by offering five days of advance polls and dropping the rule that voters must cast their ballot in their home electoral division.

“I absolutely think it's going to increase turnout,” Renwick told CTV News.

The change was introduced in December 2017 in Bill 32, An Act to Strengthen and Protect Democracy in Alberta.

The new rules could have an effect on the processing of votes—depending on how many people take advantage of the early polls and how tight a leadership race is—because the “vote-anywhere” ballots will have to be counted in Edmonton.

Elections Alberta estimates courier time could be up to two days from Fort McMurray. Counting would not begin until the morning after the election.

Renwick said an example of the potential delay would be having two candidates in an electoral division within 100 votes of each other, but there still being 1,000 ballots to be counted in Edmonton.

“For close races, definitely, we’re going to be waiting on the results before we’ll know who is the winner in that electoral division,” she said.

On election day, voters will still have to vote within their riding.

The date of the election is unknown. Premier Rachel Notley has scheduled the throne speech for March 18. Because a campaign period must last 28 days, the election won’t be held earlier than mid-April.

Fixed-date legislation mandates an election must be held between March 1 and May 31.

With files from Nicole Weisberg