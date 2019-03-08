

CTV Edmonton





Three people have been charged after an estimated $2.5 million in contraband tobacco products were seized from a storage locker in Edmonton.

Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis seized 6,699 pounds of contraband shisha and cigarettes from the locker in central Edmonton. The potential lost tax revenue of the products is estimated to be more than $972,000.

Imad Assi, Ibrahim Al-Sabbag and Muhamud Al-Sabbag have each been charged with trafficking in contraband tobacco. The three men are scheduled to appear in Edmonton provincial court on April 17.

Contraband tobacco is considered to be any product that does not comply with federal and provincial laws related to importation, marking, manufacturing, stamping and payment of duties and taxes. It generally comes from illegal manufacturers, counterfeits, or resale of stolen legal tobacco.

Contraband tobacco can be recognized by the red Alberta stamp or light tan Canada stamp bearing the “DUTY PAID CANADA DROIT ACQUITTE” sign.