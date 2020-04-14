EDMONTON -- An Edmonton gym was forced to close its doors last week after Alberta Health Services found out it was disregarding the province's health orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 10, AHS asked The Bull Pen Gym, located at 10121 159 Street, to immediately close to the public.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, ordered all non-essential businesses, including gyms, to close in March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Albertans are prohibited from attending all public recreation facilities and private entertainment facilities, including: gyms, swimming pools and arenas," Alberta's order reads on its website.

The Bull Pen Gym was ordered to stay closed until those restrictions are lifted.