EDMONTON -- The Butterdome at the University of Alberta will soon be home to a secondary Alberta Health Services assessment and treatment centre for people with respiratory or influenza-like symptoms, including COVID-19.

Patients will be sent to the Butterdome if they have been referred to an emergency room, but aren’t in need of urgent care, or if their family doctor isn’t seeing patients with symptoms, and will be by appointment only, AHS said.

The centre will be open 16 hours a day and will be able to handle 30 patients per shift. A spokesperson for AHS said that number could be increased as demand increases.

The centre will be staffed by RNs, LPNs, physicians and administrative staff.

Officials hope to have the centre open sometime next week.