EDMONTON -- AIMCo's CEO will step down after the organization came under fire in April when it lost $2 billion in a bet against market volatility.

READ MORE: Alberta public pension manager loses big in oilpatch investments: analysis

Kevin Uebelein has been at the helm of AIMCo since 2014. A statement from AIMCo says his natural term end is "in the not too distant future" but didn't give a specific date.

AIMCo manages more than $100 billion for the provincial government, pension funds and endowments.

Uebelien is expected to leave at the end of June.