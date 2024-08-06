EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Air quality statement issued in Edmonton after haze settles over the city

    Wildfire smoke in Edmonton on Aug. 6, 2024. (CTV News Edmonton) Wildfire smoke in Edmonton on Aug. 6, 2024. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Edmonton's air quality got worse throughout the day on Tuesday because of wildfire smoke.

    Hazy conditions were present across the city.

    By 2 p.m. the air quality rating jumped to a 10 plus rating, which is considered very high risk, and a special air quality statement was issued.

    Environment Canada is advising people to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

    Conditions are expected to improve Tuesday night. 

