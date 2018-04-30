Days before the outlet mall at the Edmonton International Airport is set to open, officials are outlining how shoppers and air travellers headed to the airport can get around the area.

The Premium Outlet Collection EIA mall will open to shoppers on May 2 – and officials expect traffic in the area to increase for the first few days.

As a result, the airport said more police and peace officers, and parking staff will be on hand to direct traffic, and Emergency Operations Centres will be open at both the airport and the mall from May 2 to 6.

Traffic details will be posted on the airport’s website.