Alanis Morissette to play Rogers Place this summer

To celebrate 25 years of Jagged Little Pill, Canadian artist Alanis Morissette has announced new tour dates, including a stop in Edmonton.

The seven-time Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter added tour stops following her sold out female-fronted tour from 2021.

According to the Oilers Entertainment Group, it was one of the top worldwide tours of the year selling more than 500,000 tickets.

The new tour will kick off in Ottawa on July 10 and hit Edmonton on July 28 at Rogers Place.

Morissette will be joined by special guest Garbage for the North American portion of her circuit.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.