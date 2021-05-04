EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 1,743 COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 12.4 per cent on Tuesday.

Nine more Albertans died as a result of the disease, raising the death toll to 2,099 since the pandemic began.

There are 671 people in hospital with coronavirus, 150 of whom are in ICU.

Updated cross-����comparisons:



AB remains 1st among all provinces/territories in per capita:

*Total cases

*Active cases

*Hospitalizations



Cases/actives/deaths tests ⬇️https://t.co/nWFcw0yLeC



Hospitalizations ⬇️https://t.co/1vlYZtrcip#COVID19AB pic.twitter.com/jdp9HVLnV9 — Matthew Black (@ByMatthewBlack) May 4, 2021

Alberta also added 876 variant cases, including 151 of the P.1 strain first detected in Brazil.

More than 1.6 million COVID-19 doses have been administered to date.

Premier Jason Kenney will announce more restrictions at 6 p.m. Watch live on CTV News at 6 and CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

READ MORE: Kenney to speak at 6 p.m. MDT; stronger COVID-19 restrictions expected