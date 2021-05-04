Advertisement
Alberta adds 1,743 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Published Tuesday, May 4, 2021 4:51PM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 4, 2021 4:55PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 1,743 COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 12.4 per cent on Tuesday.
Nine more Albertans died as a result of the disease, raising the death toll to 2,099 since the pandemic began.
There are 671 people in hospital with coronavirus, 150 of whom are in ICU.
Alberta also added 876 variant cases, including 151 of the P.1 strain first detected in Brazil.
More than 1.6 million COVID-19 doses have been administered to date.
Premier Jason Kenney will announce more restrictions at 6 p.m. Watch live on CTV News at 6 and CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
