EDMONTON -- One more Albertan has died as a result of COVID-19 as the province reported 107 new cases Friday.

The second coronavirus death this week, a woman in her 50s in the North zone, increases the province's toll to 255.

While Alberta added more than 100 cases once again, active infections decreased to 1,424 with nearly half — 711 — in the Edmonton zone.

Forty-four Albertans sick with the disease are receiving care in hospital, including seven in intensive care.

Alberta has counted 16,381 cases of COVID-19 to date.

Earlier Friday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced the first COVID-19 transmission at an Alberta school.