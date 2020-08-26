EDMONTON -- The Alberta government reported another 127 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Active infections increased by 42 to a total of 1,176. Forty-eight of the Albertans currently battling the coronavirus are in hospital, with seven of them in ICUs.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday.

The city of Edmonton remains under Alberta Health's watch with an active case rate of 54.5 per 100,000 residents as the Edmonton Zone has 625 infections.

The province has counted 912,302 tests, 13,210 cases, 11,799 recoveries and 235 deaths since the pandemic started.

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide an update Thursday afternoon.