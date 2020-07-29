EDMONTON -- Alberta Health reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths Wednesday afternoon.

The new counts increased active cases to 1,430 and deaths to 190.

There are 87 patients in hospitals across the province with 17 in ICUs.

Edmonton's Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre reported another three deaths at the facility increasing its death toll to 18.

The continuing care home has 72 active cases of the coronavirus.

With 551 active COVID-19 cases, Calgary has 300 more than Edmonton.

Alberta has reported 10,603 cases of the coronavirus since March.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will update Albertans on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.