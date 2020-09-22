EDMONTON -- Two more Albertans have died after contracting COVID-19 as the province reported 150 new cases of the disease Tuesday.

The victims are a man in his 90s in the Edmonton zone and a man in his 80s in the Calgary zone whose death is linked to the outbreak at Wentworth Manor.

Active infections increased to 1,565 across Alberta. Most remain in the Edmonton zone with 820, while the Calgary zone has 485.

The city of Edmonton's active case rate is the highest it's ever been at 70.2 per 100,000 residents.

Fifty-one of Alberta's cases are in hospital, including nine receiving care in intensive care units.

Alberta has reported 16,889 cases, 15,066 recoveries and 258 deaths.