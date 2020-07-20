EDMONTON -- Alberta added more than 300 cases of COVID-19 over the past three days and saw active infections return to the thousands.

The province logged 165 cases on Friday, 106 on Saturday and 97 on Sunday.

Active cases of the coronavirus increased to 1,109 and hospitalization numbers spiked to 86, with 17 patients in ICUs.

Three more Albertans died over the weekend, bringing the death total to 170.

Covenant Health reported another case and death at the Misericordia Community Hospital. In total, there have been 58 cases and nine deaths linked to the outbreak.

The following regions are under the province's watch category:

Edmonton - Duggan

Calgary - Centre

Calgary - Elbow

Calgary - Upper NE

Municipal District of Willow Creek No. 26

Wheatland County

Kneehill County

County of Stettler No. 6

Clear Hills County

Mackenzie County

Alberta has had a total of 9,587 cases and 8,308 recoveries.