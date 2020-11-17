EDMONTON -- Alberta Health reported 773 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, but the province’s active sum only saw a slight increase as hundreds of people recovered from the disease.

The count of current infections, 10,068, only went up by 37 after 731 Albertans recovered from the coronavirus on Monday.

The province also announced five deaths on Tuesday with four of them in the capital region, including a man in his 80s connected to the South Terrace Continuing Care outbreak and a woman in her 80s linked to the Rutherford Retirement outbreak.

On Monday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Alberta was in the second wave of the pandemic and warned more restrictions could be imposed if her current rules don’t slow infections down.

Dr. Hinshaw will give another update Wednesday afternoon.