EDMONTON -- Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society has opened a new shelter in Edmonton, and on Friday night, welcomed 44 puppies and dogs from Saskatchewan.

The shelter has already given space to more than 200 dogs, cats and a few rabbits since opening late last month.

Before opening the new facility, ARCS had existed in Edmonton only in a foster-care capacity.

“Having this facility will allow us to help even more animals as we venture into remote northern communities. Just allowing those animals to have a break along their drive, get even more animals into our care,” said Jamey Blair.

The shelter is currently asking for donations having only raised just over 60 per cent of its costs for the kennels, equipment and renovations.