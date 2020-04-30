EDMONTON -- Alberta announced 190 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and three more deaths.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw also announced that one death previously believed to be connected to COVID-19, was not, which brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 89.

There are currently 3,105 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 2,161 people have recovered.

Officials have conducted 148,937 tests conducted in Alberta, including 551 in the last 24 hours.

Hinshaw also said there had been 908 confirmed cases of COVID-19 confirmed at the Cargill Foods plant in High River, but that more than 600 people had recovered. There have also been 333 confirmed cases at the JBS Food Canada plant in Brooks.

There have also been 544 cases in continuing care centres in the province.

The province also announced a three-stage reopening plan on Thursday.