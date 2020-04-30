EDMONTON -- Alberta's plan to relaunch the economy will begin by phasing in some elective surgeries and provincial park access at the start of May, Premier Jason Kenney announced Thursday.

If all goes well, the government will then move to reopen some retail stores, barber shops and salons, museums, art galleries and daycares as early as May 14.

A government outline says the relaunch strategy is a direct result of Albertans respecting public health orders like practicing good hygiene, self-isolation and maintaining two metres of distance between one another since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“I’m confident Albertans will approach relaunch with the same adaptability and resilience they have shown throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," Kenney said.

The province's first steps will include resuming scheduled, non-urgent surgeries as early as May 4, along with services offered by sidelined health care workers like dentists, physiotherapists, speech pathologists, social workers and more.

Workers will have to continue to follow health guidelines set by their respective colleges.

Access to provincial parks and public lands will resume on May 1. Alberta Parks' online reservation system will once again be available May 14 for bookings beginning June 1.

Alberta Parks will not accept bookings from outside of the province, the government said, and group and comfort camping won't be offered.

Private and city campgrounds and parks can also operate beginning May 4, as long as campers and park users respect two-metre physical distancing rules.

Golf courses will also be permitted to reopen May 4, though current guidelines mean clubhouses will have to stay closed.

If health orders continue to flatten the curve after the first steps are taken, Kenney said some businesses and facilities can start to resume operation as soon as May 14, including:

retail stores like clothing, furniture and bookstores

all farmers market vendors

barber shops and hair sylists

museums and art galleries

additional scheduled surgeries like dental procedures, physio, chiropractic and optemetry

daycare and out-of-school care, with limits on occupancy

summer camps

cafes and restaurants at 50 per cent capacity

Kenney said the first phase of the plan will not change current public health measures including a limit on gatherings of more than 15 people, recreation facility closures, the cancellation of all mass gatherings like summer festivals and concerts, or in-person classes in K-12 schools.

Kenney said he expected the gathering limit to increase from 15 at some point in the three-stage plan.

Non-essential travel will still be discouraged and the government said it will keep advising employees who are able to continue working remotely.

Earlier this week, the premier revealed new modelling projections that showed efforts to curb the peak of the virus were working.

“The number of Albertans hospitalized and admitted to intensive care is well below what modeling originally projected,” he said.

The new probable projections suggest 596 people will be hospitalized at the peak of the virus, down from 818 people estimated in initial projections released at the start of the month. The new scenario also estimates 190 people will need critical care at the peak.

As of Thursday's update, 214 people have been hospitalized and 49 have been admitted to ICUs in Alberta. Of the 5,355 cases in the province, 89 people have died.

Kenney said the government will be closely monitoring the number of hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions, as well as the growth rate of COVID-19 cases including confirmed cases as a percentage of testing, to guide the relaunch strategy.

More to come...