Alberta barely rejects permanent daylight time; majority supports ending equalization

A tiny majority of Albertans voted against the province adopting year-round daylight time in the referendum by Alberta’s United Conservative government.

Fewer than 3,000 votes separated the ‘yes’ and ‘no’ camps, results released Tuesday morning show. Across the province, 50.1 per cent of voters voted ‘no,’ while 49.9 per cent voted yes.

However, the voters in favour of removing the federal equalization program from Canada’s constitution constituted a strong majority at 61.7 per cent.

Since equalization is enshrined in the Canadian constitution, a change to the national program would require a minimum of seven provincial legislatures representing at least 50 per cent of the country's population to support it. In addition, the resolution would need to pass a vote in both the House of Commons and Senate.

Alberta said if it saw a ‘yes’ vote come out of the equalization referendum, it would initiate those conversations with the federal government.

According to the order-in-council approving the referendum on daylight time, that result is legally binding.

Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to comment on the results at 12:30 p.m. MT. Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

SENATE NOMINATIONS

Also on the Oct. 18 ballot were Senate nominations.

Three federal Conservative members earned the most votes: Pam Davidson, Erika Barootes, and Mykhailo Martyniouk.

They earned 11.3 per cent, 17.1 per cent and 18.2 per cent of the vote, respectively.

In Canada, prime ministers appoint senators. Alberta currently has five. Three were appointed by Justin Trudeau and two were appointed by Stephen Harper.

The last time Albertans voted for senate nominees was in 2012.

The final results for the referendums Albertans cast their ballots for on Oct. 18 will be released on Tuesday.

The province is expected to announce the results of the daylight time and equalization referendums, as well as the Senate nominations.

According to the order-in-council approving the referendum on daylight time, the result will be legally binding.

On Oct. 19, Premier Jason Kenney said the unofficial results he had seen showed about 60 per cent of Albertans voted in favour of trying to remove equalization payments from the constitution.

Results from Edmonton were not made public, but some municipalities released preliminary results with local election results.

In Calgary, 58 per cent of voters indicated they supported Kenney’s efforts to push for a “fair deal” on equalization.

St. Albert, Strathcona, Stony Plain, and Red Deer all had unofficial results pegging support above 50 per cent as well.

Kenney previously said that if the referendum receives a majority support, the legislature would approve a motion to ratify the request to Ottawa for negotiations on a constitutional amendment.

When asked about the referendum on Oct. 21, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Kenny was making the program “incredibly political,” and pointed out the current funding formula was written by Stephen Harper’s conservative government – of which Kenney was a cabinet minister.

“He himself contributed and approved of the current equalization formula that he’s now stirring up sentiment against a few years later. I find that the kind of politics that is not necessarily helpful,” the prime minister said.

Kenney is expected to hold a news conference commenting on the results at 12:30 p.m. MT.