Alberta biology professor helping conservation efforts close to home

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is celebrating the conservation of 65 hectares of private land in the Beaver Hills Biosphere.

The land is located on the east side of Elk Island National Park and is owned by University of Alberta biology professor Heather Proctor.

By entering a conservation agreement with the NCC, she agreed to limit her use of the land to protect its natural features and the species it hosts.

She also donated the conservation agreement value to the NCC.

In a news release Friday, Proctor said witnessing rapid development in the Edmonton area over the early 2000s made her feel "a need to act."

"I now feel it is secure; it's like life insurance for this property. I know that no matter what, it will still be protected, and that is a great feeling," she said.

Ducks at Moose Pasture. (Credit: Heather Proctor)

As NCC spokesperson Sean Feagan explained, the conservation agreement prevents any development on Proctor's property.

The piece of wetlands she owns is home to mature forest, moose, a number of different types of birds and amphibians, and things that aren't visible to the naked eye.

"If you want to take your microscope out, there's many fascinating species," Feagan told CTV News Edmonton.

"[Heather] has used the land as her own personal biologic research station. Heather has looked at mites on the property and she's actually found one new to science there."

Feagan continued, "It is really important just to preserve this landscape – basically, keep it the way it is."

Friday was World Wetlands Day.

The NCC estimates 64 per cent of Albert's wetlands in settled areas has been lost.

Since 2002, the organization has conserved more than 1,500 hectares in Beaver Hills, which was recognized as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 2016.

"In this day and age, we understand that there are some concerning trends on the horizon, looking at some of these provincial announcements as of late about the impending drought. I think looking ahead to the season can be quite troubling, but also looking ahead into the future," Feagan said.

"We know that wetlands store vast amounts of water and they also work to filter water that we use for drinking and other sources, so wetlands are a huge resource for people and also nature. And the more we conserve, the more resilient a future we will have."

Proctor's property was named "Moose Pasture" by the NCC.

Moose Pasture is not open to the public. More information about visiting a conserved property can be found on the NCC's website.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Kerry McAthey