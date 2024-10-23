Alberta breweries tap into victory at national beer competition

Alberta breweries won a combined 35 medals at the 2024 Canada Beer Cup.

The competition is put on by the Canadian Craft Brewers Association and highlights independently owned and operated breweries across the country.

The 2024 Canada Beer Cup itself was awarded to Pile O' Bones Brewing in Regina for its "Quark, Strangeness, Charm" beer.

Alberta beers did amass a number of gold medals though:

Endeavour Brewing Company Ltd. (St. Albert) - English IPA

Ale Architect (Edmonton) - Innovation Packaging

Blindman Brewing (Lacombe) - Strong British Ale, Specialty Wild or Mixed Fermentation and Community & Collaborations Packaging

Wild Winds Brewery (Calgary) - Pale Malty European Lager

Two Pillars Brewery (Calgary) - Belgian Ale

Cabin Brewing Company (Calgary) - Spice, Herb, or Vegetable Beer

Hub Town Brewing (Okotoks) - UK Stout & Porter

Hell's Basement Brewery (Medicine Hat) - North American Stout

The silver medal haul consisted of:

Polyrhythm Brewing (Edmonton) - Imperial Hazy/NEIPA

Folding Mountain Brewing (Hinton) - West Coast IPA

Blindman Brewing (Lacombe) - Brett Beers

Troubled Monk (Red Deer) - North American Brown Ale

Olds College Brewery (Olds) - North American Amber Ale

Two Pillars Brewery (Calgary) - Witbier and Dark Belgian Strong Ale

Cold Garden Beverage Company (Calgary) - Irish and Scottish Ale

Tool Shed Brewery (Calgary) - North American Pale Ale

Big Rock Brewery (Calgary) - Fruit Beer

Prairie Dog Brewing (Calgary) - Specialty Fruit Beer

Cabin Brewing Company (Calgary) - Innovation Packaging

Hub Town Brewing (Okotoks) - Imperial Stout

Rounding out the list were these bronze-medal winners:

Cold Lake Brewing & Distilling Co. (Cold Lake) - North American Amber Ale and Imperial Hazy/NEIPA

Troubled Monk (Red Deer) - Canadian Malt-Forward Beer

Tool Shed Brewery (Calgary) - Czech Pale Lager, North American Stout and Strong American Ale

Village Brewery (Calgary) - American Wheat

Ol' Beautiful Brewing Company (Calgary) - North American Pale Ale

Cold Garden Beverage Company (Calgary) - Specialty Wild or Mixed Fermentation

Wild Winds Brewery (Calgary) - Belgian Ale

Annex (Calgary) - Community & Collaborations Packaging

Fahr (Diamond Valley) - Pale Bitter European Beer

Alberta won the second most medals, behind B.C.

The competition consists of 12 categories with 56 modernized beer styles, including, new this year, Beer Featuring Sasquatch Hops.

There were 40 judges for the competition, mainly from Canada, with some coming from the United Kingdom, Belgium, Chile and the United States.

Canada is home to more than 1,200 small and independent craft breweries, brewpubs and suppliers, according to the Canadian Craft Brewers Association.