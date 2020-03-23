EDMONTON -- Alberta now has more than 300 cases of COVID-19 after the province confirmed 42 more on Monday.

The province has 301 cases, with 18 patients still in hospital — including seven in ICU — and one death.

Up to 24 of these cases may be a result of community spread, Alberta suspects.

11 AHS WORKERS CONTRACTED COVID-19 AT EDMONTON BONSPIEL

Eleven of the 47 Alberta Health Services workers who attended a bonspiel at Edmonton's Granite Curling Club between March 11 and 14 tested positive for the coronavirus.

A number of the cases include physicians who went to work early last week and treated patients before they were diagnosed with COVID-19, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

All attendees are currently self-isolating, and the province is reaching out to the people those 11 cases came into contact with last week.

"The key messages that we can take away from this event are, number one, even mild symptoms, minor sore throat or runny nose can result in the spread of infection," Hinshaw said. "Number two: commonly touched surfaces, like serving spoons at a buffet, can be a mechanism for spread."