EDMONTON -- Alberta confirmed 72 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and one more death. This brings the total number of active cases in the province to 1,084. The total number of deaths is 126, and 5,377 people have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 4,594 tests have been completed.

The case breakdown by region is as follows:

876 active cases and 3,553 recovered cases in the Calgary zone

111 active cases and 1,078 recovered cases in the South zone

60 active cases and 446 recovered cases in the Edmonton zone

17 active cases and 196 recovered cases in the North zone

13 active cases and 85 recovered cases in the Central zone

Seven active cases and 19 recovered cases in zones yet to be confirmed

Currently, 97 of the active cases in Alberta are at long term care facilities, while 586 people associated with these facilities have recovered. Ninety-two residents of long term care facilities have died.