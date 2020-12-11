EDMONTON -- A correctional officer employed at the Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre has died of COVID-19.

The union representing correction workers there confirmed to CTV News Edmonton the victim is Roger Maxwell, believed to be in his 50s.

A news release issued by Alberta Union of Public Employees (AUPE) said the source of the man’s infection has not been confirmed.

The Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre is currently on Alberta’s COVID-19 outbreak list.

An AUPE spokesperson called the outbreak “significant."

To date, 684 Albertans have died of COVID-19.