EDMONTON -- Alberta Health is reporting 515 cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths on Wednesday.

The new count increased active cases of the coronavirus to 6,230 across the province, with 2,642 in the Edmonton zone and 2,610 in the Calgary zone.

There are 164 Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital, including 30 in ICU.

Alberta has counted 30,447 cases and 343 deaths since March.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.