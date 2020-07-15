EDMONTON -- Alberta added 82 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, though active infections only increased by three.

Sixty-four of the 704 Albertans battling the coronavirus are in hospitals across the province, with seven of them in ICUs.

There were no deaths connected to COVID-19 in Alberta since Tuesday's update.

Calgary now has more than 100 cases than Edmonton with 266 and 165, respectively.

There are three districts in Alberta's watch category where there are at least 10 active cases and a rate of over 50 active cases per 100,000 people: Mackenzie County, County of Stettler No.6 and Municipal District of Willow Creek No. 26.

Alberta has had 8,994 cases of COVID-19, 8,127 recoveries and 163 deaths in the past four months.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's top doctor, will issue a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.