EDMONTON -- Alberta has counted 94 new cases of COVID-19 since the province’s last update on June 29.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported Thursday that more than 6,900 tests were done June 30, and 7,600 tests on July 1.

Thirty, and 64 cases were counted on the respective days.

One more person died from COVID-19, as well, Hinshaw said she was sad to report.

To date, more than 7,500 Albertans have recovered from the virus, although 44 remain hospitalized, eight of whom are in intensive care.

Hinshaw started the Thursday update by addressing speculation Edmonton could be one of two NHL hub cities and host the Stanley Cup championship.

“I do not have any news,” she told Albertans.

“But if (Edmonton is chosen), safety remains our top priority.” According to reports, the league has turned its eyes north of the 49th parallel due to recent spikes in coronavirus cases across the U.S.