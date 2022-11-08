Alberta Court of Appeal dismisses unvaccinated woman's case for organ donation
EDMONTON - Alberta's Court of Appeal has dismissed the case of a woman who was unable to get an organ transplant because she refused to take a COVID-19 vaccine.
Annette Lewis was diagnosed with a terminal disease in 2018 and was told she would not survive unless she received an organ transplant.
She was placed on a transplant waitlist in 2020, but was told a year later she would need to get the vaccine to receive an organ.
Lewis argued the vaccine requirement violates her right to life, but the Court of Appeal ruling says it is part of her medical treatment for people seeking an organ transplant.
She can refuse the vaccine, the ruling says, but there are consequences that flow from that decision.
The ruling says her charter rights were not breached by requiring vaccination against COVID-19 during the pandemic.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'You shouldn't need more tools' to clear bridge protest in Windsor: Trudeau to Ford
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford last winter that police shouldn't need more legal tools to clear protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, according to evidence released through a public inquiry Tuesday.
B.C. man who led 'military-style' bank robbery in U.S. has sentence reduced
A British Columbia man who led a 'military-style' bank robbery and later tried to hire someone to murder a U.S. federal prosecutor has won a reduced prison sentence due his age at the time of the crimes and his behaviour while incarcerated, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Seattle.
World Cup ambassador from Qatar denounces homosexuality
An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a 'damage in the mind' in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state, highlighting concerns about the conservative country's treatment of gays and lesbians.
34-year-old female gymnastics coach facing sexual assault charges in Oshawa, Ont.
A 34-year-old female gymnastics coach from Oshawa, Ont., has been charged in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
Justin Trudeau to appear on 'Canada's Drag Race' spinoff series
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be the first world leader to visit the RuPaul-founded competition series when he appears on an upcoming spinoff of 'Canada's Drag Race.'
What's at stake in the 2022 U.S. midterm election
A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency.
U.S. midterm elections: Hate-driven politics 'has to die out,' political analyst says
Millions of Americans are set to cast their ballots in this year's U.S. midterm elections, with polls set to close by the end of the day Tuesday. But at a time of heightened divisions in the U.S., political analyst Eric Ham asks whether this election will see American democracy continue or set it on the path to decline.
British actor Leslie Phillips, 'Harry Potter' and 'Carry On' star, has died
Leslie Phillips, the British actor best known for his roles in the bawdy "Carry On" comedies and as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died. He was 98.
Alanis Morissette says sexism led her to drop out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame show
Alanis Morissette has taken to Instagram to explain her absence from a tribute performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night in Los Angeles. In a message to fans, she said an experience with the production team kicked up bad memories. She cited 'anti-women' sentiment as the cause.
Calgary
-
Calgary city council outlines priorities in proposed 4-year budget
The City of Calgary has released its proposed budget for the next four years, detailing spending priorities amid increasing inflation.
-
Centre aims to help Calgary retain its title of 'energy capital of Canada'
Across from the headquarters of some of Canada's largest oil and gas companies, a new initiative aims to ensure that Calgary and its largest industry aren't left behind in the global pursuit of a low-carbon economy.
-
Premier Smith in byelection battle for Brooks-Medicine Hat seat
It's up to voters in the Brooks-Medicine Hat electoral district to decide whether Premier Danielle Smith will secure her seat in the legislature.
Saskatoon
-
How does Indigenous identity fraud happen? Lack of education, U of S report says
An independent report, commissioned by the University of Saskatchewan (U of S), looks at how Indigenous identity fraud can happen.
-
Sask. funding up to 60 new emergency shelter spaces in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert
The Government of Saskatchewan announced $1.7 million in additional funding for 2022-23 to increase the number of emergency shelters in the province.
-
Saskatoon Transit service disruptions last winter caused by poor management: auditor
Service disruptions that left Saskatoon bus riders out in the cold last winter were caused by ineffective management of inventory and staff, according to a report from the city auditor.
Regina
-
LGBTQ students allege mistreatment, want change at Saskatchewan Bible college
Jordan McGillicky says she was devoted to sports and her studies at a private Saskatchewan college but eventually felt driven away from the school because of her sexuality.
-
Sask. funding up to 60 new emergency shelter spaces in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert
The Government of Saskatchewan announced $1.7 million in additional funding for 2022-23 to increase the number of emergency shelters in the province.
-
Sask. man charged with rape of Edmonton teen 40 years ago after DNA match
A Saskatchewan man has been charged with rape after police in Edmonton matched his DNA to that found at a crime scene in 1981.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau announces half a billion dollars more for rural high-speed internet access
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing an extra $475 million to the federal government's fund for delivering high-speed internet to rural homes across the country.
-
N.B. reports 7 new COVID-19-related deaths, decrease in hospitalizations
New Brunswick is reporting seven new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly report Tuesday.
-
P.E.I. reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, decrease in cases, hospitalizations
Prince Edward Island is reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly report Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Toronto tenants fighting landlord's rent increase in building they say is unsafe
A group of tenants in a Toronto apartment building is fighting back against a proposed five per cent rent increase from their landlord who they say is poorly managing the deteriorating building.
-
Doug Ford says Ontario is back at negotiation table with 'improved offer' for education workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is ready to stop fighting with education workers and return to the negotiation table with an 'improved offer' a day after promising to rescind legislation that took away their rights to strike.
-
34-year-old female gymnastics coach facing sexual assault charges in Oshawa, Ont.
A 34-year-old female gymnastics coach from Oshawa, Ont., has been charged in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
Montreal
-
Quebec to evict homeless encampment at Ville-Marie Expressway, advocates fear approaching winter
Quebec’s transport ministry gave homeless people 10 days to vacate an area of land beneath the Ville-Marie Expressway to make way for maintenance work, and come Thursday morning, police will push the remaining people to leave. “Where are we going to go? In the park up the street and freeze?” said Lucy Partridge, who lives under the suspended road.
-
Montreal teen pleads guilty to attempted murder of teacher
The Montreal teenager accused of stabbing his teacher in December has pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder. The boy, 16 years old at the time of the stabbing, has been sentenced to two years in custody and one year under supervision.
-
Delay in getting to hospital a likely factor in baby's death: Quebec coroner
A Quebec coroner is calling on the province to reduce the time it takes to get remote patients to hospital after a seven-month-old baby from a northern First Nations community died after waiting for care.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman identified as victim in Sask. nightclub homicide
An Ottawa woman has been identified as the victim of a homicide at a Saskatoon nightclub over the weekend.
-
Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators
Ryan Reynolds has confirmed his interest in becoming an owner of the Ottawa Senators.
-
'You shouldn't need more tools' to clear bridge protest in Windsor: Trudeau to Ford
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford last winter that police shouldn't need more legal tools to clear protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, according to evidence released through a public inquiry Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Lawyers representing encampment residents lay out case in Kitchener court
The legal battle over the future of a large downtown Kitchener encampment continued in court Tuesday as legal aid lawyers representing people living at the downtown property presented their case.
-
Guelph, Ont. police officer who assaulted teen appeals order he must resign or be fired
Const. Corey McArthur will remain on the Guelph Police Service (GPS) for the time being despite a decision last month that he must resign or be fired.
-
Armed teens demand customers buy items for them at Kitchener store: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery they say involved armed teens demanding customers buy them merchandise in a Kitchener store.
Northern Ontario
-
Man in critical condition after truck flips near Sudbury roundabout
Sudbury police are investigating after a pickup truck flipped near the Lasalle/Maley roundabout Monday night, sending a man to hospital in critical condition.
-
Northern Ont. activist Autumn Peltier a finalist for $135K International Children’s Peace Prize
Autumn Peltier of Wiikwemkoong First Nation is a finalist for this year’s International Children’s Peace Prize.
-
Sources: Sudbury Wolves to announce Derek MacKenzie as new head coach
Multiple sources have told CTV News that former NHLer Derek MacKenzie will be named the new head coach of the Sudbury Wolves.
Winnipeg
-
New water strategy in Manitoba to focus more on conservation, Indigenous inclusion
The Manitoba government has released a new water strategy for the first time in 19 years -- one that focuses more on conservation and Indigenous involvement.
-
Pfizer infant COVID-19 vaccine to be available in Manitoba this week
The Pfizer infant COVID-19 vaccine should be available to Manitobans as early as this week, according to the province
-
'A peaceful place': How a small Manitoba community honours those who fought in war
A small Manitoba community has been dedicated to honouring those who fought and also made the ultimate sacrifice during the First and Second World Wars.
Vancouver
-
B.C. doctor raises alarm about pediatric emergency admissions, RSV
The chief medical officer at BC Children’s Hospital is urging parents not to bring their children to the emergency department unless it’s absolutely necessary, as the hospital faces a surge of admissions due to unseasonal virus activity.
-
Vancouver dusted with earliest measurable snowfall since 1991
The blast of wintry weather that blew through B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week marked the earliest measurable snowfall recorded in Vancouver in decades.
-
High winds and mechanical issue lead to frustration and cancellations for BC Ferries
For the second day in a row, BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings due to adverse weather and a mechanical issue.
Vancouver Island
-
Insufficient safety training and ship maintenance blamed for death of 2 fishermen off Vancouver Island in 2020
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says insufficient safety training and regulatory surveillance are largely to blame after a fishing vessel sank off Vancouver Island in 2020, killing two of the three crewmembers aboard.
-
B.C. man who led 'military-style' bank robbery in U.S. has sentence reduced
A British Columbia man who led a 'military-style' bank robbery and later tried to hire someone to murder a U.S. federal prosecutor has won a reduced prison sentence due his age at the time of the crimes and his behaviour while incarcerated, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Seattle.
-
Vancouver Island Marmot to be featured on U.S. postal stamp
It's a crossover that may come as a surprise. The Vancouver Island Marmot is among the lineup of new stamps being printed by the U.S. Postal Service in 2023.