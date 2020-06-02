EDMONTON -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta fell to 377 on Tuesday from 400 the day before.

Alberta processed 3,227 tests in the 24 hours since Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw's update on Monday.

In that time, the province counted just 13 new cases, while the total number of people who have recovered rose by 36 to 6,537.

In total, Alberta has confirmed 7,057 positive cases of the new coronavirus out of 266,301 tests.

Fifty-one people – six of whom are in intensive care – remain in hospital.

But for a second day in a row, the virus did not claim the life of any Albertans.

Their government is encouraging everyone, whether they are experiencing symptoms or not, to take advantage of the recently expanded testing eligibility.

Appoints for the free throat swab can be made online, or by calling 811.

Additionally, drop-in centres are opening in the province's largest cities:

Edmonton South Assessment Centre at 7319 29 Avenue NW, open daily 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; and

In Calgary at the Richmond Road Diagnostic and Treatment Centre at 1820 Richmond Road SW, open 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. seven days a week starting Wednesday.

Hinshaw is scheduled to give her next live update on Wednesday.