Alberta exceeds 8,000 active COVID-19 cases, 200 hospitalizations
Published Tuesday, November 10, 2020 1:15PM MST Last Updated Tuesday, November 10, 2020 3:49PM MST
EDMONTON -- Alberta has 8,090 active cases of COVID-19 after the province reported another 713 infections Tuesday.
The number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital set a new pandemic record Tuesday with 207 people, 43 of whom are in intensive care.
The death toll increased to 376 after the province reported seven new deaths — all but one connected to continuing care outbreaks.
The Calgary zone has more cases than the Edmonton zone now with 3,434 and 3,255, respectively.