EDMONTON -- Alberta has 8,090 active cases of COVID-19 after the province reported another 713 infections Tuesday.

The number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital set a new pandemic record Tuesday with 207 people, 43 of whom are in intensive care.

The death toll increased to 376 after the province reported seven new deaths — all but one connected to continuing care outbreaks.

The province's interactive app has yet to update.

*No testing numbers again today due to tech issues

*207 in hospital and 43 in ICU are both record highs

*8090 active cases, a new record for a 23rd straight day#COVID19AB — Matthew Black (@ByMatthewBlack) November 10, 2020

The Calgary zone has more cases than the Edmonton zone now with 3,434 and 3,255, respectively.