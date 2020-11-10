EDMONTON -- Alberta has 8,090 active cases of COVID-19 after the province reported another 713 infections Tuesday.

The number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital set a new pandemic record Tuesday with 207 people, 43 of whom are in intensive care.

The death toll increased to 376 after the province reported seven new deaths — all but one connected to continuing care outbreaks.

The Calgary zone has more cases than the Edmonton zone now with 3,434 and 3,255, respectively.